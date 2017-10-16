Calgary police investigating death in southwest

Few details are available after Calgary police responded to the discovery of a body in southwest Calgary Sunday afternoon.



According to police, officers were called to a residence in the 2300 block of Oakmoor Drive SW around 4:45 p.m. Sunday after a family member found a man in his 20s dead in the home.



Police consider the circumstances surrounding his death suspicious and the Calgary Police Homicide Unit is currently investigating.



The autopsy is expected Tuesday, at which time more details will be made available, police said.