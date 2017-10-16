Calgary police seek person of interest in weekend homicide

Calgary police have a person of interest in a homicide that happened over the weekend.

Mohammadali Darabi, 32, is being sought by police in the death of his roommate, who was found dead in the 2300 block of Oakmoor Drive SW.

Police now believe the death was a homicide.

Detectives believe Darabi left the residence on Oakmoor Drive Sunday afternoon and was seen driving a silver-coloured, 2006 Toyota Corolla with Alberta plate BKW 1855.

He is 6’1” tall and 168 pounds, with a slim build. He may look different than the photo provided. He may be clean-shaven and have longer or shorter hair.