Calgary vote: Election day kicks off with antsy voters flooding the polls

Have you voted yet? Today's the day.

Campaigns were out early Monday morning, greeting commuters at transit stations and milking the last moments of the civic race before the polls opened at 10 a.m.

In Inglewood, a line formed out the door of Colonel Walker School at 10:20 a.m. Some leaving the polls said they must have arrived just on time as the line grew.

Close to the entrance, a couple whispered, wondering if they'd seen the United Conservative Party leader hopeful, Jason Kenney, casting a ballot.

Both Kenney and Alberta Minister of Finance Joe Ceci were casting their vote at the same time.

Bunny Rowe, who was casting her ballot at the Deer Run School said she'd never seen a line so long for the municipal election.

"I think that people are finally starting to sit up and look and see what's going on and say this isn't right," said Rowe. "I'm not saying Nenshi was a bad mayor or anything, but people are a little more conscientious than they used to be."

Rowe found the voting process inefficient and said it needs improving.

Alan Cluett didn't mind waiting in a long line-up to vote and said he thinks it shows an interest in municipal politics.

"It's going to be a close election this year," said Cluett. "There seems to be more competition."