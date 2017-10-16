Free gelato and rides for Calgary voters

Keep your cool this election day – local businesses are getting creative to encourage Calgarians to vote.

Fiasco Gelato is giving out a free scoop for voters – simply show them a selfie from outside your voting station or show them your I Voted sticker at their location on 19 Street and celebrate the municipal election with a tasty treat.

“We like to have a bit of fun at Fiasco, and we just want to put it out there, if they go out and vote we’d love to have them by, regardless of who they voted for, just to celebrate what makes this city great,” said James Boettcher, Fiasco CEO.

By 1 p.m. they’d already given out 50 scoops, but Boettcher doesn’t expect the real rush to start until after 4 p.m., when the majority of Calgarians are expected to turn out to vote.