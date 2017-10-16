Man charged with sexually assaulting, confining woman in Calgary hotel room

A man accused of forcibly confining a woman in a hotel room earlier this month and sexually assaulting her for hours is facing multiple charges, Calgary police said Monday.

Vasilios 'Billy' Georgopoulos, 37, of no fixed address, is alleged to have met the victim through a dating website.

They arraged to meet on Oct. 4, 2017, at a hotel in southwest Calgary where the alleged assault occured.

Calgary police said in a news release the victim told investigators she was physically and sexually assaulted during the course of 11 hours and was prevented from leaving the hotel room.

The victim, who according to police was also burned and suffered damage to some of her personal property, said she was able to eventually escape and get help from the hotel's front desk when the man stepped away briefly.

The woman left in a cab and called police from home, the release said. Police identified the suspect and located him several days later at a different hotel in south Calgary.

The Calgary Police Service Sex Crimes Unit charged Georgopoulos with sexual assault, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and mischief - damage to property under $5,000.

He will next appear in court on Oct. 26 in Calgary.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.