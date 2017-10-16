Meet Delray, Alberta EMS' new four-legged support system

Alberta paramedics and first responders are always there when we need them, but who’s there when they need a shoulder to lean on?

Meet Delray, a three-year-old black lab and the newest member of Alberta’s EMS team who was born ready to comfort people experiencing emotional or psychological distress.

The friendly pooch is the focal point of Alberta Health Services’ (AHS) new Psychological Awareness and Wellness Support (PAWS) program to support EMS staff – the first of its kind in North America to use an accredited facility dog to directly support its EMS practitioners in their time of crisis.

Associate Minister of Health Brandy Payne, who met Delray at his official introduction to the general public on Monday, said he be instrumental to helping those who are always there to help Albertans.

“Research has shown the effectiveness of using this trauma-informed approach,” Payne said.

“Specially trained canines have a unique and instinctual capacity to protect and comfort this in distress – I think anyone who has a dog at home can attest to that.”

Delray was trained by PADS, a Canadian organization that breeds, raises, trains and supports certified assistance dogs, since he was 20 months old.

Alongside his handler, AHS paramedic Erica Olson, he will visit EMS staff in the Central Zone after traumatic calls and tour EMS stations to provide some puppy love, as well as help support members who may be re-integrating back to work after taking time off for psychological injuries.

Olson, who was instrumental to establishing the PAWS program, said she feels incredibly fortunate to be partnered with Delray as the first PAWS team.

“I became a paramedic to help people and early on, I realized that our patients aren't the only ones who need help,” she said.

“This is a challenging job – we see things most people don’t – and as a result, paramedics and other first responders need support to help deal with the effects.”

Olson said Delray is a bundle of energy who loves going to work.

“Nothing makes him more happy than visiting with people, and he’s got the big wiggles that make his visits extra-special,” she said. “The staff he’s already met have told us he’s given them a morale boost.”

Laura Watamanuk, PADS Executive Director, said Delray was specifically chosen for the unique role because of his ability to bring both enthusiastic joy and be gentle and calm as needed.

“He is a dog that is intuitively drawn into situations where individuals are experiencing strong emotions,” Watamanuk said.

The program will be monitored for a year to determine how it can be expanded throughout the province, according to AHS.