Airdrie neighbourhood evacuated due to fire

High winds propel fire in second Alberta community

RCMP are helping evacuate the community of Sharp Hill in Airdrie as high winds are fanning flames toward the neighbourhood.

A second Alberta community is facing neighbourhood evacuations due to fires fanned by high winds.

RCMP and fire crews are currently helping residents in Airdrie’s Sharp Hill neighbourhood get out of the area due to a fire near Highway 2 that is rapidly moving east towards the community.

Residents who are evacuating are being asked to go to the No Frills story on Yankee Valley Blvd where they can register with Victim Services.

