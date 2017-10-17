Alberta Ballet takes on Dangerous Liaisons

The Alberta Ballet has never been more seductive.

Ballerinas unleash their darkest desires in the upcoming production of Dangerous Liaisons, based of the famous 18th century French novel.

The story follows two ex-lovers who use seduction to manipulate and control those around them.

“It’s a story of seduction in a time when it was such a taboo,” explained director Jean Grande-Maître.

“For the ballerinas it’s a challenge because they have to interpret characters where their souls are destroyed by other decrepit people in the community who are power trippers. So their interpretation has a huge metamorphosis in it – it’s a long curve.”

This iteration of the story frees up the dancers' movements substantially. Instead of having the dancers pantomime the play, there are actors in period clothing and sets appearing through a scrim on stage – they take care of the plot

The dancers then translate the movements into the energy and emotion of the characters without being tied to the dialogue.

At the heart of the production are two women in standout roles – one actress and one ballerina.

The first is actress Denise Clarke from One Yellow Rabbit.

“One of the roles in the ballet can only be done by an actress – it’s not a role that cane be done by a ballerina,” said Grande-Maître.

“That’s the role of Madame de Merteuil, one of the most powerful roles in all of French literature. We needed a very powerful actress who is very comfortable in her body and knew how to move. When I asked Denise Clark if she wanted to take on this challenge, she jumped to the occasion.”

On the other end of the spectrum is Nicole Caron, who has spent and amazing 16 years with Alberta Ballet. Caron is retiring from the company, and specifically chose to go out in the role of Cecille – which she’s played twice before in her career.