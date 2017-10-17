Alberta Elections: Regional results show some upsets, mostly strong incumbent races
Calgarians weren't the only ones voting Monday night
The votes are in, and the early results indicate some upsets, but mostly strong races for incumbents in the areas around Calgary.
Cochrane:
Cochrane has a new mayor-elect. Jeff Genung unseated incumbent Ivan Brooker. Genung, a former two-term councillor, campaigned to work on Cochrane’s road network and presented a more thoughtful approach to new development.
Airdrie:
Peter Brown remains Mayor of Airdrie. His re-election goals included growing local businesses and investing in seniors care to allow people to stay in the community.
Chestermere:
Marshall Chalmers, former Mayor and Chief of Police in Camrose, is Chestermere’s new mayor-elect. He ran on a campaign of transparency in office and to relieve taxation on residential property owners.
Okotoks:
Incumbent Bill Robertson holds onto his position as mayor. Only one candidate ran against him – Carrie Fischer. Robertson said his priorities with re-election included planning future development for Okotoks, include transit in the town.
High River:
Craig Snodgrass remains Mayor of High River. Snodgrass is the owner of Lyle Reeves Funerals and campaigned on growing High River, flood mitigation and managing the city's drinking water resources.
