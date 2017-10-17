Calgary Flames say media director's opinion 'their democratic right'

They say once it's on the internet, it's on the internet forever.

After mayor-elect Naheed Nenshi pulled ahead of challenger Bill Smith in the Monday's civic election, Sean Kelso, director of media relations and communications for the organization that owns the Calgary Flames and Stampeders, made his thoughts known on social media.

"I can't believe it YYC. Having @Nenshi as mayor is worse than @realDonaldTrump being president," he wrote on his Twitter account, @kelsohockey. Several hastags, including the phrase 'brace for disaster,' were added.

The tweet was later pulled down but not before several screenshots had been taken and re-circulated on social media.

The tweet comes at a time of lukewarm relations between the city and the Calgary Sports & Entertainment Corporation, revolving around failed arena negotiations.

CSEC told Metro on Tuesday their staff are entitled to their own personal opinions, but those opinions are not representative of the organization.

"We feel very strongly that our staff are entitled to their own personal opinions on political issues and otherwise and in fact is their democratic right," an emailed statement from the corporation said.