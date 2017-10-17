Calgary, meet some new members of your city council

Some new faces will be sitting around the city council table after this election, but some familiar ones will remain.

In Ward 6, Richard Pootmans didn't seek reelection this cycle, leaving the door open for change.

Jeff Davison pulled ahead early after votes were finally tabulated for the southwest ward and had a solid lead of more than 2,500 votes over his competitors by midnight.

“It feels really good, it’s been a lot of hard work and a lot of doors knocked,” Davison told Metro from his campaign headquarters, where celebrations were just getting underway.

“It's been an incredibly hard working campaign team and it’s nice to see it unfolding this way.”

Davison said after the celebrations, he’ll be reaching out to his competitors to congratulate them on a hard-fought campaign.

“I think we'll have a good night here in the office and then make the rounds and congratulate some of my competitors on the great job they did,” Davison said.

In Ward 3, previously represented by Jim Stevenson (who didn't seek re-election this year), Jyoti Gondek won handily over the three other candidates.

"I'm super excited," Gondek said told Metro.

"Priority one has to be being able to collaborate as a council. One of the most difficult things that has gone on with past council is the inability to get over ideological divides – for that reason, we have had the inability to make strong investments in places like Ward 3."

Another ward with a vacant seat this election was Ward 5, where candidate George Chahal will soon become councillor.

In his victory speech, he thanked his parents for immigrating to Canada and giving him the opportunity to get into politics.

"They played an important role in who I am today," Chahal said.

"I look at my kids every day and think, what I do everyday is for them. What I do everyday is for all children in our community, because they are our future. And we need to build a better city for them."

Here's a list of who your city councillors are (likely) to be for the next four years:

Mayor – Naheed Nenshi

Ward 1 – Ward Sutherland (Incumbent)

Ward 2 – Joe Magliocca (Incumbent)

Ward 3 – Jyoti Gondek

Ward 4 – Sean Chu (Incumbent)

Ward 5 – George Chahal

Ward 6 – Jeff Davison

Ward 7 – Druh Farrell (Incumbent)

Ward 8 – Evan Woolley (Incumbent)

Ward 9 – Gian-Carlo Carra (Incumbent)

Ward 10 – Ray Jones (Incumbent)

Ward 11 – Jeromy Farkas

Ward 12 – Shane Keating (Incumbent)

Ward 13 – Diane Colley-Urquhart (Incumbent)