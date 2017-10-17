Calgary ranks near bottom of best and worst cities to be a woman

When the new Calgary city council meets for the first time, there will be three women at the table – one more than the previous council.

Jyoti Gondek won in Calgary's Ward 3 and will represent women on council alongside longtime councillors Druh Farrell and Diane Colley-Urquhart, who were reelected in wards 7 and 13, respectively.

A similar story played out across the province: Edmonton doubled its female representation on their council to two.

But as the election results were sinking in, the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA) released a new report that breaks down the best and worst places to be a woman in Canada in 2017.

Calgary ranked near the bottom out of the 25 biggest cities in Canada included in the report, especially when it comes to women in leadership roles.

Women make up 30 per cent of elected posts in the area, according to the the report, which found women fare slightly better outside of politics, where they hold 32 per cent of management jobs.

Sarah Elder-Chamanara, board member with Ask Her, a non-partisan group that encourages and supports women to run for public office, said it's important to note six women came in second place in many of Calgary's ward races: candidates Coral Bliss Taylor; Jennifer Wyness; Cheryl Link; Esmahan Razavi; Linda Johnston and Teresa Hargreaves.

"I think seeing gains there is significant, it positions (the candidates) to take advantage of the name recognition and brand building they've done for 2021," Elder-Chamanara told Metro.

"I'm optimistic we'll continue to see gains, not only in politically elected positions."

The CCPA singled Edmonton out for having one of the largest wage gaps in the country, but gave credit to Women’s Initiative Edmonton for adding more voices to the public sphere and highlighting the concerns of women in the city.

On Tuesday, Alberta's Minister of Status of Women Stephanie McLean offered congratulations to the newly-elected women on city councils and school boards across the province and said their perspectives will serve their communities well.

“I am thrilled to see that more women ran and more women won in yesterday’s local elections across Alberta,” McLean said. “My heartfelt congratulations to all the women who stepped up to lead and serve – your diverse backgrounds and ideas have enriched our democracy.”

In other areas the report looked at, such as life expectancy, Calgary was ranked above the Canadian average.

Women in Calgary were found to live slightly longer lives – 84 years on average compared to men, with an average age of 80) – but men were slightly more likely than women to rate their health as very good or excellent (67 per cent and 64 per cent, respectively).

It noted women in Calgary were slightly more likely than men to report high levels of stress in their lives (22 and 19 per cent, respectively).

Rates of screening for cervical cancer are also above average in Calgary, with 71 per cent of women reporting they had a pap smear in the last three years.