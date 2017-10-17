Calgary's 2017 general election saw highest voter turnout in 40 years: City

The city is saying it's sorry for the election voting and results issues, and they'll work to fix it for next time.

The City of Calgary released a final tally of voter turnout for the general election on Tuesday morning and said it was the highest voter turnout in 40 years, with 58.1 per cent of all eligible voters casting at least one ballot.

Of the 666663 potential voters in the city, 387,306 participated – despite some snags at the polls.

On social media, Calgarians posted photos of round-the-block lineups and complained about ballot shortages. Some reported they saw people leaving in frustration before they could cast their vote.

The city told Metro at the time some couriers with extra ballots got stuck in traffic.

Addressing some of the issues early Tuesday, the city said it apologized to those people waiting in the long lines, or those who left because of the wait.

Initially, between 50 and 60 per cent of the ballots were distributed to the polling stations, the city said.

"We did receive requests for (more ballots) from many polling stations," said Laura Kennedy, Chief Returning Officer, calling the election a "mixed success."

The city's returning officer said a variety of improvements will be examined with a report coming to the new council by Q4 in 2018.

When asked about a more efficient counting system, Kennedy implied that could be considered.

"It might be time," she said.

After a painstakingly long wait for results, Calgary chose mayor-elect, incumbent Naheed Nenshi, to lead the city for the next four years.

In the end, four new faces were elected to city council and many public school trustees were in a tight race until the early hours of Monday morning, as results trickled in.

Nenshi easily won the inner-city wards but struggled against challenger Bill Smith in the southern suburbs.

In Ward 13 and 14, Smith took majority of the mayoral ballots and the two frontrunners were neck-and-neck in Ward 12.

In his acceptance speech, Nenshi admitted this campaign was difficult.

"This campaign has also shown us that we're not as united as we may have thought," Nenshi told a crowd of supporters and media.

He said it forced him to look back both at the successes of his previous 7 years on council, but also his mistakes.