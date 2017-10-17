Canadian Pacific raises guidance after profits climb in the quarter
A
A
Share via Email
CALGARY — Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (TSX:CP) has revised upwards its 2017 guidance after seeing profits climb for another quarter.
The Calgary-based company said Tuesday that net income for the third quarter came in at $510 million, or $3.50 per share, an increase of almost 50 per cent from the $347 million or $2.34 per share it pulled in a year ago.
Revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30 grew three per cent to $1.6 billion, while operating income was up five per cent to $690 million.
The positive results prompted the company to revise its guidance and it now expects to see double-digit growth for the year, up from its earlier guidance of high single-digit growth.
Company CEO Keith Creel said on an earnings call that the company's performance was a result of the drive for further efficiencies in precision railroading, which he'll continue doing.
"I'm focused on the end product, which is earnings growth — quality, sustainable earnings growth," said Creel.
"Rest assured, I've got a book of opportunities in my bottom desk drawer and it just takes time to get to them."
Canadian Pacific says its operating ratio — a measure of efficiency that balances revenue with expenses — also improved, down by 100 basis points to 56.7 per cent compared with the third quarter of 2016.
Edward Jones analyst Dan Sherman said the third-quarter results were solid, with adjusted third-quarter earnings of $2.90 coming in above the consensus expectation of $2.87.
He said he maintains a buy rating on the company.
"We believe that Canadian Pacific's increased emphasis on marketing and continuing network improvements should accelerate the creation of value for shareholders."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Ex-hostage Joshua Boyle explains why he and his wife had kids in Taliban captivity
-
Trump lied about Obama in another wild news conference. Then he did the unexpected: Dale
-
-
Investigative journalist killed minutes after blog post critical of Maltese government officials