CBE provincial results show overall success, math area to improve

Despite overall success for Calgary Board of Education on their Provincial Achievement Tests and diploma examinations— with students receiving above the provincial average in most subject areas—math continues to be a thorn in their side.

While the CBE results are 4.3 percentage points above the provincial average for Grade 6 math, the board’s Grade 9 results at the acceptable standard show an area for improvement (sitting 1.4 per cent below the provincial average of 67.2 per cent) according to CBE superintendent of learning, Jeannie Everett.

“We’ve made this an area of focus,” she said.

As Metro reported last week, the CBE has developed a Math strategy—the totality of which will be released Nov. 7—but the former board of trustees passed a motion at the last meeting to inject $2M into classrooms in the form of classroom learning coaches.

“They will directly support student success as well as teacher professional learning,” Everett said. “We also have many schools who have included mathematics as a focus of their individual school development plan.”

At the CBE, 73.7 per cent of Grade 6 students achieved the acceptable standard in math, while the provincial average was 69.4. They were also above the provincial math average at the standard of excellence—12.6 per cent—with a result of 14.3 per cent.

At the Calgary Catholic School District, Grade 6 students achieved 7.0 per cent higher in math than the provincial average at the acceptable level, and 1.4 per cent higher at the standard of excellence.

In Grade 9, CCSD students were 6.8 per cent higher than the provincial math average at the acceptable standard, and 1.2 per cent higher at the standard of excellence.

Education minister David Eggen said he’d made a “reasonable assumption” that Grade 6 math would be an area for improvement, which is one of the reasons he re-introduced a no calculator portion.

“We can see there is a gap in some skills,” he said.

“Kids need to be able to work more independently by doing math on paper and the results really bore that out considerably.”

Eggen said he thinks the CBE’s math coach initiative is an “excellent idea.”

“They can mentor teachers and students and that’s a really good idea,” he said, adding that many schools in the province are using their classroom improvement funds to implement math improvement initiatives.

CBE Grade 6 and Grade 9 PAT highlights

- Students in Grade 6 were equal to or better than the province in all measures at both the acceptable standard and the standard of excellence.

- In Grade 9, CBE results were equal or better than the provincial results in French Language Arts, Science and Social Studies at the acceptable standard.

- In Grade 9, CBE results were equal or better than the provincial results in French Language Arts, Mathematics, Science and Social Studies at the standard of excellence.

CBE Grade 12 Diploma exam highlights

- CBE results were above provincial results in all but three of the Diploma Exams at the acceptable standard and in 10/11 at the at the standard of excellence.

- More than 40 per cent of CBE students writing the Biology 30 and Chemistry 30 diploma exams have achieved the standard of excellence.