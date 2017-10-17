City's GDP growth not a full-fledged recovery

Alberta's two big cities are forecast to lead the country in economic growth this year, but that number is expected to drop again in 2018.

The Conference Board of Canada's look at the country's biggest cities is forecasting GDP growth of 4.6 per cent in Calgary, and 3.9 per cent in Edmonton by the end of this year.

The forecast in Calgary for next year is for growth of only 2.1 percent, due largely to the muted rise of oil prices.

“It’s terrific to see Calgary in its rightful place leading the Canadian economy, but we know 4.6 per cent growth isn’t sustainable over the long term and we’re not out of the woods yet with this recovery,” said Mary Moran, president and CEO of Calgary Economic Development.

“The Conference Board forecasts Calgary will outperform the Canadian economy next year but it’s going to be more modest growth and we need to focus on finding opportunities to get more Calgarians back to work.”

Adam Legge, president of the Calgary Chamber, said the jump this year is simply a sign that we're moving out of recession.