High winds causing damage around Calgary

The Calgary Fire department (CFD) is being kept busy at this hour with dozens of wind-related calls,

Carol Henke, spokeswoman for the CFD, said as of 3:45 p.m., crews were attending 33 incidents around the city, and the majority of them were related to wind.

Among them was a grass fire that was likely caused by downed power lines near 19 Street and 19 Ave SW, and other reports of downed power lines in all quadrants of the city.

City crews also had to close off a section of Stephen Avenue between 2 and 3 Street SW due to falling glass from a building.

"A representative from the safety response unit is on site," said Henke. "He'll be doing an investigation as to the source of the glass."