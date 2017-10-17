New faces around Calgary's public school board

After a record number of people put their names forward to run for Calgary Board of Education trustee positions, all but two faces will be new around the table.

Incumbents Julie Hrdlicka (Wards 11 and 13) and Trina Hurdman (Wards 1 and 2) earned themselves four more years—winning their wards by more than 9,600 votes, and more than 6,0000 votes respectively.

Hrdlicka, who beat out Students Count slate member Sadiq Valliani, said she’s looking forward to transitioning into a cooperative board with the new trustees.

“I’ve learned so much being on the CBE from my colleagues around me, and one of the biggest lessons I’ve learned is around the importance of collaborating and finding ways to work together and understand each other,” she said.

“I think all of us being open to that. It will be nothing but beneficial for the board.”

In a CBE first, a slate—Students Count—was assembled with five common goals: to fix math, fix report cards, fund classrooms better while lowering admin spending, student wellness and to remove big union and corporate money out of trustee politics.

Students Count came under scrutiny at times from the public and other candidates alike for perceived and historical political ties to the former PC party. The group adamantly denies any political affiliations.

They’re goal was to win a board majority by winning five seats, and ultimately they took three.

Of the group, Althea Adams won the seat for Wards 3 and 4, Lisa Davis for Wards 6 and 7 and Mike Bradshaw for Wards 12 and 14.

“The Students Count team is honoured by the trust parents, teachers and all Calgarians have placed in us,” said the group's media liaison Kelley Charlebois.

“We committed on day one to work with all elected trustees and look forward to getting to work for students.”

Independent candidate Marilyn Dennis beat out long-time incumbent Pamela King in the most hotly contested wards, 5 and 10, which saw 12 people vie for the position.

When asked what Calgarians can expect from her, Dennis said they can expect her to lead and work well with the other trustees.

“I need to and get caught up as quickly as I can with where things were left with the previous board, “ she said. “And obviously meet the other trustees. Hopefully there will be some early conversations on how we’re going to work together.”