RCMP, emergency services evacuate Town of Coleman due to wildfire spurred by high winds

High winds are fanning flames in southwestern Alberta, prompting the evacuation of part of the Crowsnest Pass, according to RCMP.



Environment Canada has high-wind warnings for nearly all of the southern half of the province and it’s forced RCMP and emergency services to evacuate residents in the western portion of the town of Coleman.



According to the Alberta Emergency Alert system, the out of control fire is between the Sentinel Industrial Park and Coleman.



Everyone on Willow Drive is being asked to evacuate the area immediately, as the fire is being driven eastward by strong winds.



Westbound Highway 3 has been blockaded by RCMP, though RCMP say traffic in both directions is going to be affected.



Police say smoke in the area is very heavy and caution should be used when travelling.