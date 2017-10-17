Sentencing held for man who beat pregnant woman to death after she stabbed him

CALGARY — A 20-year-old man who admitted to fatally beating a pregnant Calgary woman who had stabbed him during an argument at a party has apologized to her family.

Isaiah Riel Rider pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Christa Cachene, 26, at her home in October 2015.

He told his sentencing hearing Monday that there is nothing he can say or do to make amends for his actions, but said he wanted to express his "heartfelt sorrow."

Court was told the pair fought at the party and Cachene stabbed Rider in his lower back with a small knife and cut the teenager’s hand.

They exchanged punches until the woman was knocked to the ground, and then Rider stomped on her head and chest before dumping her body down the stairs into the basement.

Her body was discovered by her father, Leslie Whitehead, who court was told died last week after suffering a heart attack.

Rider was arrested near Maskwacis, Alta., nearly a week after Cachene’s death after he was identified as a suspect in a carjacking and a robbery at a residence.

The Crown is asking for an 18-year sentence while the defence wants a 15-year term.

A Gladue report has been ordered for Rider to determine factors in his life as an Indigenous Canadian that may have contributed to his criminal history.