Weekend Calgary shooting victim identified

Following an autopsy, the victim of the weekend shooting in the northwest has been identified as Arnold Kerfont, 44, of Calgary.

According to Calgary police, at about 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 14, emergency crews were called to the 4600 block of Bowness Road N.W. for reports of a man in medical distress. When officers arrived they found a man in his 40s who had been shot.

He later died in hospital.

Investigators are still canvassing the neighbourhood and speaking to witnesses.