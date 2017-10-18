Calgary hospital postpones surgeries after finding equipment problems

CALGARY — More than 400 elective surgeries and exams are being cancelled at Rockyview General Hospital in Calgary because of the need for an urgent equipment repair and upgrade.

About 200 non-urgent surgeries and 250 cystoscopy exams for this month and next, will be postponed and rescheduled.

All emergency and urgent surgeries will continue, as well as cancer-related procedures.

Alberta Health Services says issues were found during preventative maintenance testing in the sterile medical device reprocessing area.

Dr. Sid Viner, Calgary zone medical director, says they know postponing procedures can be stressful to patients and their loved ones.

He says they apologize for any inconvenience but says the postponements are necessary to ensure patient safety.