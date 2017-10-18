Calgary hospital reschedules elective surgeries for 'urgent' repairs

Alberta Health Services (AHS) is warning patients at the Rockyview General Hospital their surgery may be rescheduled after a maintenance check revealed an urgent need for repairs to the facility's the sterile medical device and instrument reprocessing area.

In a news release Wednesday, AHS said approximately 200 non-urgent, elective surgical procedures and 250 cystoscopy exams at the Rockyview General Hospital will be postponed and rescheduled in total between two time periods: Oct. 23 to Nov. 2, 2017 and Nov. 17 to Nov. 29, 2017.

The provincial health authority said it will be contacting all affected patients as soon as possible and all emergency and urgent surgeries will continue, as well as cancer-related procedures.