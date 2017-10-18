Calgary mourns for Gord Downie

Sombre is airtime in Krys Stewart’s studio as she plays tributes to The Tragically Hip over the radio airwaves.

Sombre are the faces of customers as they shuffle in to Recordland, bashfully picking up their favourite Hip album or single on vinyl.

Sombre is musician Grant Kanigan’s guitar, where Wheat Kings was the first song he ever learned to play.

Gord Downie is dead and, from the lips of our Prime Minister, we are less as a country for it.

On Calgary’s CJAY 92, Stewart is on air, but uses the commercial breaks to let out a few tears. On her left arm, a tattoo reads, ‘Armed with will and determination and grace, too.’

Having missed too many local Hip concerts in the past, she finally saw the band in their full glory some years ago on a night in Saskatoon.

“When they played Grace, Too – it was like the third song in – and the lyrics in the song go, ‘I’m fabulously rich, come on just let’s go,’ but for the live performance they changed the words to ‘I’m Tragically Hip, come on, just let’s go,’” Steward recalled. “Then the Hip lit up behind them and it was mind-blowing. I was stone cold sober.

Right then and there I turned to my buddy like, ‘I’m getting a tattoo right after the show.’”

She managed to find a location that was still open late at night and had the lyric inked.

Just as much as his music, it was Downie’s stage presence and attitude that inspired legions of fans. Calgary musician Grant Kanigan’s favourite Hip memory was at the former Squamish music festival, where Downie played an incredible three-hour set.

“He just went until he almost collapsed – you could see he lived for being on stage,” Kanigan said. The music of the Hip were among the first songs he learned on guitar. They gave him a sense of confidence.

Since Downie announced his sickness to the public more than a year ago, vinyl pressings of the Hips albums have gone from rare (the Hip mostly released music on CDs) to among Recordland’s biggest sellers. The huge spike has been good for business, but on Wednesday morning, after news of Downie’s death spread, owner Al Cohen said fans shuffled in with less energy, and more of a quiet respect as they paid tribute to the legend.

It’s fitting, after Downie spent so many years paying respectful tribute to them and their shared home.