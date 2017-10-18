Edmonton, Lethbridge first supervised consumption sites approved in Alberta

Health Canada has approved four applications to offer supervised consumption services in Edmonton and one in Lethbridge, making them the first cities in Alberta to offer the care.

Calgary’s is the only outstanding application.

Associate Minister of Health Brandy Payne announced the approved sites Wednesday and said approval for Calgary’s first supervised consumption site, to be located in the Sheldon M. Chumir Health Centre downtown, is anticipated by the end of October.

“These sites will save the lives of Albertans at risk of dying from a drug overdose," Payne said. "They also provide people using drugs with crucial wraparound services, including connecting them with treatment for substance use when they’re ready."

She thanked the health care leaders and community groups involved for their hard work in the application process.

The Edmonton-based community coalition AMSISE (Access to Medically Supervised Injection Services Edmonton) will operate three of the capital city’s facilities and Alberta Health Services (AHS) will offer the service to in-patients at the Royal Alexandra Hospital – the first acute care hospital in North America to do so.

The sites in Edmonton are expected to open in late 2017 or early 2018 and Lethbridge’s location, operated by the local community organization ARCHES, is expected to be open by early 2018.

According to the province’s most recent interim report on the crisis from August, 315 people have died in Alberta from fentanyl-related overdoses between Jan. 1 and Aug. 12 of this year.

That number will likely change as the chief medical examiner’s office determines the cause of death in additional suspected fentanyl overdose victims.

The rate of fentanyl-related deaths in Alberta is 11.9 per 100,000 population.

Some areas are being hit harder than others; in Calgary, the rate is 14.8 ( 149 lives in total) and Edmonton’s is 11.4 (96 lives).