Lung cancer screening program needed in Alberta: University of Calgary professor

Check early, check often.

It’s a familiar message when it comes to breast, colon and prostate cancers, but a professor at the University of Calgary (U of C) wants the province to fund a screening program for lungs, too.

Lung cancer is the number one cancer killer in both men and women in this country, according to Lung Cancer Canada. In Alberta alone, over 2,000 people will be diagnosed with the disease this year and the majority will find out when it’s progressed to an incurable stage.

“It is a very large burden on our population,” said Dr. Alain Tremblay, professor of medicine in the departments of medicine and oncology at the U of C’s Cumming School of Medicine.

He led a clinical trial at the U of C as part of a recently-published PanCanadian study researching the effectiveness of a lung cancer screening risk prediction model, using a number of indicators such as age, smoking duration, body mass index and level of education.

Lung cancer was detected in 6.5 per cent of participants and 75 per cent of cases were in Stage 1 or Stage 2, which are considered to be the early stages and are often curable.

Without screening, only 20 per cent of lung cancers are detected that early.

“The results we found are very exciting and very interesting,” said Tremblay. “Other than smoking cessation, early detection is going to be the most important way to reduce lung cancer deaths.”

It’s the first major study to use a risk calculator, developed by Brock University, to determine individual participant’s risk of lung cancer.

Judy Wiebe, who thought she was in good health, was one of Tremblay’s clinical trial participants who received an unexpected diagnosis.

“I stopped smoking a number of years ago. I didn’t have any symptoms that I would have associated with lung cancer,” Wiebe said.

“If it hadn’t been for the trial, I never would have known that tumours were forming in my lungs.”

She underwent surgery to have the tumours removed and is now cancer free – an example of the good a publicly funded screening program for lung cancer could do for others, according to Tremblay.

“This is no longer something experimental – now is the time to start moving on it,” he said.

Tremblay estimates more 100,000 people in Alberta would qualify for a lung cancer screening program based on their evaluated risk.

Those identified as being at high risk would then undergo a low-dose CT scan every one to two years.