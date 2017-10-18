Oakmoor Drive homicide victim identified by Calgary police

A Calgary man found dead in his home over the weekend has been identified by police.

The incident occurred Sunday, around 4:45 p.m., when police were called to a residence in the 2300 block of Oakmoor Drive SW, after a man was found dead inside by a family member.

Following an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the victim has been identified as Cyrus Ebrahimi, 29, of Calgary.

On Monday police said they were searching for Ebrahimi’s roommate, Mohammadali Darabi, 32, in relation to the death.

On Tuesday, police said RCMP had located a 2006 Toyota Corolla in Revelstoke B.C. believed to be associated with a man wanted for questioning in relation to the murder.

A man was found inside the vehicle and was later declared dead at the scene, prompting an investigation into the incident.

Police said Wednesday that the identity of the man cannot be confirmed until an autopsy has been completed by the Coroners Service of British Columbia.