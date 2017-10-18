One firefighter dead after battling southern Alberta wildfires
James Hargrave was fighting a wildfire near Hilda on Tuesday evening
An Alberta firefighter died while battling a wildfire outside Hilda on Tuesday.
James Hargrave was a volunteer firefighter with the Walsh Fire Station.
A release from the county described him as a father and husband who was very community minded.
The fire he was fighting in Cypress County has been extinguished, according to a release from the province.
According to an RCMP release, Hargrave, 34, was killed when the water truck he was driving was struck by a pickup truck.
A total of nine homes were lost in four separate fires around southern Alberta on Tuesday.
The fire near Coleman continues to be of concern to nearby homes.
All other fires have been extinguished but the province is warning of more high winds in the forecast, which could hamper any firefighting efforts should more grass fires flare up.