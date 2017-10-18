One firefighter dead after battling southern Alberta wildfires

An Alberta firefighter died while battling a wildfire outside Hilda on Tuesday.

James Hargrave was a volunteer firefighter with the Walsh Fire Station.

A release from the county described him as a father and husband who was very community minded.

The fire he was fighting in Cypress County has been extinguished, according to a release from the province.

According to an RCMP release, Hargrave, 34, was killed when the water truck he was driving was struck by a pickup truck.



A total of nine homes were lost in four separate fires around southern Alberta on Tuesday.

The fire near Coleman continues to be of concern to nearby homes.