Police seeking information in 2016 near-fatal shooting of Riaz Mamdani

Just hours after the Calgary Police Service released new information and photos into the near-fatal 2016 shooting of Calgary business mogul, Riaz Mamdani, one of his supporters announced a hefty reward for information leading to an arrest.

Police were called around 8:05 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016 to the 2200 block of 7 Street SW, for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, a man in his 40s was located injured inside a vehicle and was taken to hospital in serious condition.

The victim was quickly identified as Mamdani by his company, the Strategic Group.

He has since physically recovered from his injuries, according to police.

A business associate going by “Friends of Riaz” has set up a Canada-wide $250,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person, or people, responsible for the crime.

In a prepared release, Mamdani said he’s overwhelmed and humbled by the financial support and thanks his friends for their backing.

“Being shot was a life-altering moment for me,” said Mamdani, “There are no words to adequately describe the emotions one experiences as a victim of crime.”

Staff Sgt. Jodi Gach said at the time of the shooting, police immediately flooded the area and began their investigation—gathering information about suspect descriptions and the involvement of any vehicles.

Shortly after, at approximately 8:10 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported a few blocks away from the shooting, in the 3800 block of 7 Street SW—at the time, police wouldn’t confirm if it was connected to the shooting—but on Wednesday, police said it was.

“The investigation has revealed a white SUV was observed leaving the scene of the shooting at a high rate of speed,” said Gach. “It’s believed this same SUV was the vehicle that was deliberately set on fire shortly after the shooting.”

Police said they were able to track down the registered owner of the white, Hyundai Sante Fe, and established the vehicle was stolen at the time of the crime.

At the time, police said the only available description of the assailant was that it was a man in a bright orange jacket.

Gach said since the shooting, it’s been actively investigated as an attempted murder, and after much work and many interviews, police have acquired new information—but in order to “protect the integrity” of their investigation, they won’t be sharing it.

“It has been nearly a year since the shooting. A lot can happen in a year – people can talk and allegiances can change. We know there are people out there who know what happened and we want to speak with them,” said Gach.

Police did, however, release new photos of Mamdani’s windshield and credit card, both of which were struck by bullets.

“The titanium credit card was in the pocket of a suit vest being worn by the victim at the time of the shooting,” said Gach,

Police said the photos illustrate just how violent the encounter was, and how the culprit acted recklessly and without regard for public safety.

Further, Gach said community members told police of how the shooting affected them.

“We learned that children are in bed and they’re jumping out of bed and going to the ground because they’re afraid,” she said. “The police don’t take that lightly.”

She said investigators have also combed through hours of CCTV footage—but aren’t prepared to release any of it at this time.

When asked if organized crime was being investigated, Gach said police never rule it out. She wouldn’t confirm if Mamdani’s business dealings were part of the investigation.

Anyone with information about this case, or the movement of the SUV in the hours or days prior to the shooting, is asked to contact police. A tip line and email has been established in relation to this case:

403-428-8400

1-855-738-8400 (Toll Free)

To be eligible for the $250,000 reward, Friends of Riaz said they must use the above contact info and be able to provide their name and contact details for investigators.