Virtual assistant company growing real roots in Calgary

Calgary startup Virtual Gurus is having a great year.

This week alone they are one of 20 finalists at Startup Calgary’s Pitch Night, a top five finalist for the BDC Emerging Growth Award through Calgary Small Business Week and they’re nominated to head to the Silicon Valley for the 48 Hours in the Valley event.

On top of that, they’re eyeing a new office in San Diego, following locations in Missouri, Edmonton and – of course – their home base in Calgary.

Not that location matters – Virtual Gurus whole pitch is offering virtual assistants to help with your business needs.

“The majority of our assistants come from oil and gas layoffs,” said COO Bobbie Jo Racette. “So, they don’t need a full-time person, but they do need somebody. So they pay someone through an ongoing package, which may be more cost-effective than hiring someone full-time.”

Most communication is done through the Virtual Gurus app, Racette said all assistants are vetted through an intense three-tier system.

Then they’re delegated to the clients needs and specializations. This means there are trained medical assistants, marketing assistants, book keeping, legal assistants and more, depending on what you need.

Through the power of technology, they can answer your calls, schedule meetings, proofread, do research, send emails or more. A client could have a team of six assistants for different tasks if that’s what they need.

But the biggest boon, Racette re-iterated, is cost effectiveness. Depending on a client package, they’re only charged by the minute for tasks they need completed. If sending those emails only took 22 minutes, that’s what’s on the invoice.

She said their employees are paid between $17 to $22 an hour, and they’ve seen rapid growth during their first year-and-a-half.