Voice of Calgary Stampede dead at 91
Joe Carbury brought excitement and sports-style announcing to the chuckwagon races
Joe Carbury, the voice of the Calgary Stampede, died Tuesday at the age of 91.
For 45 years, from 1964 until 2008, he was the announcer calling the chuckwagon races. But his energetic delivery changed the sport, adding excitement to the event.
Before he came along, only results were announced. But Cadbury delivered play-by-play of the races.
Carbury started in Radio in 1951, and called Calgary Stampeders games from 1953-58.
He was overheard reporting on thoroughbred racing for Calgary radio station CKXL in 1963, and was asked to call some of those races, eventually leading to the chuckwagon races.
"Joe had a special connection with people. He was not only close with those he worked with, but also industry people, chuckwagon drivers and their families." said the Stampede’s Keith Marrington, a co-worker and friend of Carbury’s. "He could tell you the names of their kids and grandkids.”
