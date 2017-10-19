Break and enter suspect sought by Calgary police

When a Calgary home invader tried to flee the scene of his crime Wednesday morning he forgot to take a few things with him — including his shoes.

Now, police are looking for information that could help them locate the man who allegedly broke into a southwest home in the wee hours of Wednesday and watched people inside sleep.

Police said at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 18, a man entered a home in the 100 block of Stratton Park SW through an unlocked door.

He allegedly stole items from the kitchen before going into a bedroom and standing next to a bed.

Police said a woman in the bed woke up and screamed when she saw the man, described as a Caucasian male, who then left.

The suspect is estimated to be 5'6 with short hair and a slim build.

He left shoes and 'other forensic' evidence behind at the scene, police said, but they are asking anyone with information to come forward to help locate or identify him.