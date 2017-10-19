Calgary Halloween Movie Marathon returns from the grave

It’s Halloween and the monsters are back at the Calgary Underground Film Festival.

After a successful run in 2015, the monster movie marathon slept silently in its shallow grave last year, much to the dismay of horror fans.

Thanks to a clamouring for spooks and scares, the marathon is back this year, with seven back-to-back horror movies at the Globe Theatre, just before Halloween night.

It’s a healthy mix of soul searing and hilarity from a number of classic franchises.

“There’s definitely something about the nostalgia about these films,” said CUFF director Brenda Lieberman. “We find when we program older horror movies that we get people who remember them a certain way from when they were younger and they watched it. It don’t think it scares people the same way when you watch it again when you’re older.”

Although not as scary, Lieberman says the showings tend be very fun, with a very enthusiastic group of fans who enjoy a good laugh as well.

Lieberman said they got a ton of feedback and requests from fans when the marathon didn't happen last year - enough that now they aim on making in an annual event.

The marathon is, naturally, 18 and older only, and will be licensed. The seven films begin on Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Glove Cinema. There will be a costume contest and giveaways throughout the marathon, and tickets are available at the door.

Of course, there’s a drop in policy, so fans can come in and leave when they like, especially if there’s only one or two films they want to check out opposed to all seven.