Calgary police say constable charged after on-duty cop pointed gun at motorist
A six-year veteran of the service is charged with one count of unlawfully pointing a firearm
A Calgary police officer is facing charges after he pointed his gun at a driver during a 2016 traffic stop.
According to police, around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2016, two uniformed officer were driving an unmarked police vehicle when one of the officers allegedly saw a driver of a nearby vehicle make a “rude gesture” towards them.
Police said the members then conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle—during which it’s claimed the driver stopped and then moved forward a few car lengths before fully stopping.
It’s alleged that one officer then exited the unmarked unit, drew his service pistol, approached the driver-side window and pointed his firearm at the driver for several seconds.
“The driver was arrested, then issued a stunting ticket and released,” said police.
The driver later made a formal complaint to the Professional Standards Section and the incident was investigated.
Police said following consultation with Edmonton Crown Prosecutor’s Office, a charge against the officer was recommended.
Adam Massart, a constable with six years of service, is charged with one count of unlawfully pointing a firearm.
Const. Massart’s status and assignment while facing these charges is still being determined.
Police said details of the incident and charge are being released in the interests of public transparency.
“The charged officer is afforded the right to a fair trial, the same as any member of the public, and they will receive the appropriate supports from the service during this court process,” said police.