Calgary police say constable charged after on-duty cop pointed gun at motorist

A Calgary police officer is facing charges after he pointed his gun at a driver during a 2016 traffic stop.

According to police, around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2016, two uniformed officer were driving an unmarked police vehicle when one of the officers allegedly saw a driver of a nearby vehicle make a “rude gesture” towards them.

Police said the members then conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle—during which it’s claimed the driver stopped and then moved forward a few car lengths before fully stopping.

It’s alleged that one officer then exited the unmarked unit, drew his service pistol, approached the driver-side window and pointed his firearm at the driver for several seconds.

“The driver was arrested, then issued a stunting ticket and released,” said police.

The driver later made a formal complaint to the Professional Standards Section and the incident was investigated.

Police said following consultation with Edmonton Crown Prosecutor’s Office, a charge against the officer was recommended.

Adam Massart, a constable with six years of service, is charged with one count of unlawfully pointing a firearm.

Const. Massart’s status and assignment while facing these charges is still being determined.

Police said details of the incident and charge are being released in the interests of public transparency.