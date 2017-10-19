Calgary police say constable charged after on-duty cop pointed gun at motorist

CALGARY — A Calgary police officer has been charged over an allegation that an on-duty constable pointed a pistol at a driver during a traffic stop.

The Calgary Police Service says two uniformed officers were on patrol in an unmarked car last October when a driver in another vehicle made a rude gesture toward them.

Police allege the officers pulled the driver over and a constable walked up to the driver-side window and pointed his firearm at the driver for several seconds.

The officer then arrested the driver and gave him a ticket.

The driver then filed a complaint against the police officer that was investigated by the Crown Prosecutor's office.

Const. Adam Massart, a constable with six years of service, is charged with one count of unlawfully pointing a firearm.