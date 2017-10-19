Calgary's Lunchbox Theatre takes a Flight Risk

Generations meet and parallels are drawn in Lunchbox Theatre’s Flight Risk, an original play written by Meg Braem. It was inspired by the true story of a Calgary WWII Vet and Braem’s own research. Flight Risk lands on stage Oct. 23. For more information, visit www.lunchboxtheatre.com.

Q: What’s the story about?

A: The play is about a tail gunner, just before his 100th birthday. It’s about the relationship he has with a nursing student, a friendship they develop and how they support each other. They both have parallels they support each other with.

Q: Why was it important for you to tell this story?

A: It originally came out of sitting with my father as he was dying. So I spent time in a hospice and then I spent time in old folks homes afterwards. I noticed that there are a lot of war vets, and I thought, ‘Man, there’s a lot of stories in these places that aren’t being told. My husband’s a military historian, so we went to the Bomber Command Museum in Nanton and we got to meet a tail gunner and other war vets. I became a little obsessed about telling a story of what these people went through. The more I learned, I couldn’t believe the experience, how brave it was and unbelievable it was to me, in my life, where I’ve never had to do something on the same scale.

Q: How important is it as Canadians that we know about these experiences?

A: I think when a war becomes generic, we think, yes, that was a terrible thing, But the experiences of people who went through it have just an incredible richness, and it would be such a missed opportunity to not hear those stories. It makes me realize I’ve lived with Remembrance Ceremonies my whole life, but now they have new meaning, because they’re specific.

Q: Finally, tell me a bit more about our main character, trapped in an old folks home?