Calgary's Lunchbox Theatre takes a Flight Risk
New play about an aging WWII veteran
Generations meet and parallels are drawn in Lunchbox Theatre’s Flight Risk, an original play written by Meg Braem. It was inspired by the true story of a Calgary WWII Vet and Braem’s own research. Flight Risk lands on stage Oct. 23. For more information, visit www.lunchboxtheatre.com.
Q: What’s the story about?
A: The play is about a tail gunner, just before his 100th birthday. It’s about the relationship he has with a nursing student, a friendship they develop and how they support each other. They both have parallels they support each other with.
Q: Why was it important for you to tell this story?
A: It originally came out of sitting with my father as he was dying. So I spent time in a hospice and then I spent time in old folks homes afterwards. I noticed that there are a lot of war vets, and I thought, ‘Man, there’s a lot of stories in these places that aren’t being told. My husband’s a military historian, so we went to the Bomber Command Museum in Nanton and we got to meet a tail gunner and other war vets. I became a little obsessed about telling a story of what these people went through. The more I learned, I couldn’t believe the experience, how brave it was and unbelievable it was to me, in my life, where I’ve never had to do something on the same scale.
Q: How important is it as Canadians that we know about these experiences?
A: I think when a war becomes generic, we think, yes, that was a terrible thing, But the experiences of people who went through it have just an incredible richness, and it would be such a missed opportunity to not hear those stories. It makes me realize I’ve lived with Remembrance Ceremonies my whole life, but now they have new meaning, because they’re specific.
Q: Finally, tell me a bit more about our main character, trapped in an old folks home?
A: He’s a tail gunner, in Bomber Command, so he was in the Royal Canadian Air Force, and he now is dealing with the fact he lived through this dangerous challenging time, and now he’s in an old folks' home where they’re really about safety – keeping people safe but having them lose their agency. So he’s dealing with the end of conflict.