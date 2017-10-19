Calgary schools launch child abuse recognition, reporting toolkit

A first-of-it’s kind toolkit designed to help teachers and school staff recognize child abuse was launched in Calgary on Thursday.

The toolkit was made by the Sheldon Kennedy Child Advocacy Centre in conjunction with Calgary’s two main school boards—the Calgary Board of Education, and the Calgary Catholic School District.

Sheldon Kennedy Advocacy Centre was opened five years ago by Kennedy, a former NHL player, who was abused by his junior hockey coach Graham James. His personal experiences with abuse prompted his advocacy.

The toolkit is the result of an effort to equip educators and schools with the necessary tools to not only recognize signs of abuse, but the knowledge of what to do when abuse is disclosed to them.

“School is often a safe haven for children,” said Sara Austin, CEO for the Sheldon Kennedy Centre. “In many cases teachers spend more waking hours with kids than parents do, and they’re often one of the most trusted relationships for children.”

Austin said the toolkit will help school staff identify signs of abuse—such as changes in behaviour, mood or school attendance— as well as support the child and report the information to the appropriate authorities.

The toolkits are currently being rolled out to teachers at both the CBE and CCSD in the form of a video and resource package—which will eventually be able to be tailored to different school boards in the province and across the country.

Gary Strother, superintendent of CCSD, said the toolkits were born as a result of teachers telling them they needed more information and support to deal with these issues.

“If you’re an adult and you suspect child abuse it’s the law that you do that—so let’s make sure we’re doing it correctly,” he said.

“We want to make sure our kids are safe and we want our staff to be champions for those kids and make sure that they have a trusted adult they can come to.”

David Stevenson, chief superintendent at the CBE, said he’s confident that this toolkit will be very helpful to teachers and school staff—all of whom will undergo the training with the help of the Sheldon Kennedy Center.