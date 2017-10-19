Calgary student escapes predator in West Springs

Calgary police say a teen girl was grabbed by a man in West Springs on Wednesday but managed to escape.

The 13-year-old was walking in the area of 89 Street and 9 Ave SW around 8:45 a.m. when a man approached her and grabbed her by the arm.

She was able to get away and ran to her school, where the principal called the police.

The man is described as Caucasian, 6’1” tall, clean-shaven, wearing a black hoodie with a zipper, and black or blue sweatpants. He had his hood pulled up at the time of the encounter and was described by the victim as being disheveled and dirty, with several holes in the hoodie.

Police are urging parents to talk to their kids about ways to protect themselves when out in public. They said it important that children and teens understand strategies such as walking in pairs or groups, and not wearing earbuds while walking alone.