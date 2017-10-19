Recognizing the next generation of Indigenous change makers in southern Alberta

For the second year in a row, the Southern Alberta Indigenous Youth Awards (SAIYAs) will recognize some of the many positive narratives being written by the next generation of First Nations, Metis and Inuit youth.

A new award for entrepreneurs will be presented at Saturday’s ceremony, in addition to 11 other categories such as academic achievement, sports, or traditional arts.

“Entrepreneurship is so important to our young people because we do have so many youth that are entering into the workplace,” SAIYA founder Michelle Thrush told Metro. “I just want to encourage them to head in that direction – that’s why we acknowledged that award.”

The eligible age for nominees was also expanded this year from age 13 to 18 to age 13 to 25.

Cassie Ayoungman, 25, is receiving the Community Leadership Award – sponsored by the Calgary Foundation – for providing bootcamp-style fitness classes on Siksika Nation since 2014.

“Ever since then they've been going strong,” Ayoungman said. “The community is getting a better understanding of why it is so important to take care of their health.”

Alongside Racey Big Snake, also of Siksika Nation, Ayoungman offers the classes twice a day, four days a week. Anyone on the nation is welcome to participate, regardless of their age or ability.

“We welcome all fitness levels,” said Ayoungman, who is an EMT by profession. “I’ve always wanted to give back to my community through the career choices that I’ve made: by working as an EMT out here and giving back to my community through fitness – because these are two things I'm very passionate about.”

She said feels ‘amazing’ to be recognized and will be thinking about her family and community when she accepts the award on stage at Mount Royal University’s Leycock Theatre on Oct. 21.

“And also our upcoming generations – being in the room with 11 other Indigenous youth, you know they’re all making change in their community, all moving forward – and the future generations have people they can look up to,” Ayoungman said.

Award recipients will be given pendants made of ammolite – a gemstone that can only be harvested in southern Alberta – that was handmade by Piikani Nation member Troy Knowlton.

“We’ve got so much incredible talent coming on stage this year, as well as our winners,” Thrush said.

Interest in sponsoring and supporting awards has been strong since their inception last year, according to Thrush.

“As a community, it’s important for everybody – not just Indigenous people but all people – to invest in the youth in our society,” she said.

“That’s what we’re doing as we come together to celebrate, to honour and to witness the achievement of these youth who are making a difference – it’s about investing in the future.”

Tickets are still available and include a dinner of bannock and stew before the show.

The award recipients are as follows: