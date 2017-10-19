What Calgary's arts needs from a new council

There’s an art to creating a dynamic resilient city, and advocates say the arts themselves is vital to that vision.

During the last six months leading up to the election, arts advocacy group Creative Calgary had been pushing for a larger investment in the arts community. Now that the election is over, they believe they’re on the right track.

“We see a council here that we believe has been elected with a mandate to execute a bold vision to create a much more dynamic, resilient city – and that city includes the arts,” said Irfhan Rawji, Creative Calgary spokesperson and vice chair on the Glenbow Museum board of governors.

One of their key messages, which they crafted an email campaign around during the election, is still one of their big asks from council once they take office.

Essentially, Calgary’s per capita arts operating grants fall short when compared to major cities like Edmonton, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver. According to the group, an annual investment equivalent to 0.7% of the City's budget could position Calgary as a national leader in the arts.

“The opportunity we have right now is super significant and carrying on the work this particular group has been doing. Meeting with all the newly elected and returning councillors is going to be a priority for us to make sure they understand the absolute critical necessity of a fair and increased investment for arts in Calgary,” said Colleen Smith, who is with Creative Calgary and the Artistic Director with Theatre Calgary.

The major argument for supporting the arts is that it will do much to help other sectors in the city that need to grow to diversify the economy.

Not only is an investment needed in theatre organizations, but Craig Hall, artistic director at Vertigo Theatre, hopes council will trust their own organizations as well.

“I think Calgary Arts Development has a grand vision for a Calgary that is connected through its creativity, and I would love to see them get the resources that they need to pull it off,” Hall said.

A vibrant arts scene, advocates agree, will help draw and retain skilled workers in areas like technology and startups.