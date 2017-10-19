News / Calgary

Wildfire headed toward Wheatland County: Alberta Emergency Alert

Residents in Wheatland County should prepare for possible evacuation due to a serious fire in Vulcan County

A map of Wheatland County.

ALBERTA EMERGENCY ALERT

Alberta Emergency Alberta has told residents in Wheatland County to prepare for possible evacuation due to a serious fire in Vulcan County.

The wildfire is heading towards Gleichen and Cluny in Wheatland County, according to the alert system.

People in the area are advised to take all necessary precautions and follow the directions of local authorities.

