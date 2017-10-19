Wildfire headed toward Wheatland County: Alberta Emergency Alert
Residents in Wheatland County should prepare for possible evacuation due to a serious fire in Vulcan County
Alberta Emergency Alberta has told residents in Wheatland County to prepare for possible evacuation due to a serious fire in Vulcan County.
The wildfire is heading towards Gleichen and Cluny in Wheatland County, according to the alert system.
People in the area are advised to take all necessary precautions and follow the directions of local authorities.