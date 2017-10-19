Wildfire in southern Alberta under control: Province
A wildfire in southern Alberta that threatened the town of Coleman is under control and residents are returing to their homes, the province announced mid-day Thursday.
The wildfire is described as being held, according to the update on the situation from the province, which is expected to be its last.
Although an evacuation order in Crowsnest pass has been lifted, a State of Local emergency remains in effect.
FIrefighters continue to battle the wildfire, the province said, and are working to fully contain the 99-hectare blaze.