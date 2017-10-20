Calgary police seek to identify two robbers

Calgary police are on the hunt to find two men who robbed a bank in Brentwood late last month.

According to the Calgary Police Service, at approximately 12:50 p.m., on Wednesday, September 27, two men went into a Scotiabank in the 4100 block of Brentwood Drive NW.

One of the men guarded the door of the bank while the other approached a teller and customer.

The suspect then yelled at the teller that he was robbing a bank and was given an undisclosed amount of money.

Both robbers then fled the scene.

Police said no one was injured during the robbery.

The first man is described as Caucasian, 35 to 50 years old, 5’10” tall, with a slim build. He was wearing a black Under Armour-brand baseball hat, a black, nylon zippered jacket, dark coloured sunglasses, blue jeans and runners with white stripes.

The second man is described as Caucasian, 5’8” to 5’9” tall, with a slim build. He was wearing a black baseball hat with a white brim, dark shoes, dark sunglasses, a dark Under Armour-brand hoodie and blue jeans.