One week left for Albertans to give input into cannabis framework

If you’d like to have a say in the Alberta government’s draft framework for legalizing marijuana—now is your chance.

According to a release from the provincial government, Albertans have just one more week to provide their feedback on the draft Alberta Cannabis Framework through and online survey.

The government said this comes after extensive public stakeholder consultation over the summer, the draft framework was release Oct. 4. It proposes a system to manage recreational cannabis in Alberta which will be legal across Canada in July 2018.

“Our draft framework, developed with input from Albertans, is a starting point for managing cannabis in our province,” said Kathleen Ganley, minister of justice and solicitor general.

“We want to hear from as many Albertans as possible, and welcome their feedback before our government makes final decisions on this important topic.”