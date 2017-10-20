Police issue warning about police impersonation phone scam

Calgary police issued a warning to citizens today about a twist on a common scam where people are targeted by scammers pretending to be police.

In the latest scam, citizens get a call from someone saying they work for the Calgary Police Service.

The scammer tells the person that on of their friends or family members is in custody and to bail them out by using pre-paid gift cards, most commonly iTunes gift cards.

The scammers instruct their victim to stay on the phone while they go and purchase the gift cards and to then provide the scammer with the gift-card activation codes before their loved one is released.

“In many of these instances, scammers used an online app to spoof the phone number so it appears the call is coming from either their friend or family member, or the CPS,” said a prepared release from police.

In some cases, victims received a call from someone claiming to be delivering a package to friend or family member prior to the scam phone call where they are then told their friend of family member is in custody.

“The scammer asks for that person’s cell phone number so they can deliver the package,” said police. “Scammers are also using spoofing technology in these calls so they appear to be coming from a legitimate delivery company.”

Police said that as with similar scams, the offenders tend to us very aggressive tactics to pressure their victims into providing money.

“These tactics includes keeping victims on the phone for long periods of time, threats, and harassment through frequent phone calls,” said police.

So far this year, victims in Calgary have reported losses totalling $168K in scams where victims are asked to purchase pre-paid credit and gift cards.

According to police, 60 per cent of these losses were in the form of iTunes cards, followed by 31 per cent of losses in the form of Steam cards.

The average dollar loss to reported victims of these scams are over $2,500 each.

Tips from police: