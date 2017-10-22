Airdrie RCMP asking for public's help to find missing man

Airdrie RCMP are looking for a 28-year-old Airdrie man who has been missing since Friday.

Ryan Beeson was last seen at his home in Airdrie on the evening of Oct. 20. According to RCMP, he may have since been travelling in the Medicine Hat area.

Beeson is Caucasian, 6' 3" and 186 lbs with short black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a black leather jacket, brown and black skate shoes, and a grey and tan DC hat.

He drives a grey Toyota Tacoma truck with licence plate BLP 7198.