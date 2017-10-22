Alberta flu vaccines will be offered up beginning Monday

Are you ready for your shot in the arm?

Starting Monday, Albertans can get their free flu shot and public health officials are encouraging everyone over the age of six months to get protected.

Influenza immunization is offered free of charge to all Albertans who are eligible at Alberta Health Services (AHS) clinics, pharmacies and through physicians.

Each year, more than 12,000 people in Canada are admitted to hospital because of influenza.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s deputy chief medical officer of health, said at the province’s 2017-2018 influenza immunization campaign launch that it can happen to anyone – yes, even you.

“Even otherwise healthy people can have severe illness,” Hinshaw said.

“Last season, more than 1,600 Albertans who had influenza were hospitalized and 64 died – these numbers represent only our most severe cases,” she added.

This year, Alberta Health chose not to offer the nasal spray version of the vaccine, FluMist, which had a preferential recommendation over injection until last year.

Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization found both vaccines are equally safe and effective for children.

Sherry Hanna, a pharmacist at Sandstone Pharmacy in Calgary’s downtown, said it wasn’t a very popular choice.

“Most people choose to get the injection, so we weren’t even planning on ordering the FluMist,” Hanna told Metro.

“We were wasting most of it when we were ordering it, so we decided not to carry it at all.”

The nasal spray will still be available at pharmacies that choose to purchase it, Hinshaw said.

“Some pharmacies may chose to offer it at a cost,” she said. “We recognize some children prefer receiving a nasal spray to an injectable vaccine, but we encourage parents to still have their children immunized.”

Alberta ordered 1.6 million doses of the vaccine this year – enough supply for 35 per cent of population – at a cost of $12.1 million, according to Hinshaw.

Last year, 27 per cent of Albertans were immunized – a similar number compared to the previous year.