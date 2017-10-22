Calgary comic artist tackles centuries old dry spell

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: American Pie, but with Vampires.

The V-Card is the newest project from Calgary artist Nick Johnson, who previously worked on Wolf Hands – an online comic about a cell-phone plan salesman to who gets infected with the Werewolf curse – but only in his hands.

Erin Millar, co-organizer of Panel One, told Metro it was one of the most unique online comics coming out of Calgary at the time.

Johnson is still in the horror-comedy mix for V-Card, but this time he’s collaborating with writer Dallas Casavant, who spent the last few years refining his scripts for the series.

The story follows a 380-year-old vampire who’s never actually bitten anyone’s neck before.

“He’s sort of a vampire-virgin in that regard,” laughed Johnson. “He’s being pressured by his other vampire friends to get his fangs wet, as it were.”

Eventually our vampire protagonist does find a potential first victim, and actually ends up falling for her.

Unfortunately, the lady of his affections is also the daughter of a world-famous vampire slayer.

So he ends up hanging out and risking it all to be with this girl.

Comedy is a tough business to be in, and requires a lot of work and iteration to make sure the joke comes across right in the panels. Johnson treats it like a performance.

“If you flip through my photobooth on my Mac, you’ll see all these ridiculous photos of my posing and my facial expressions,” he explained. “I use those photos as reference so I can really get a performance out of all of the characters I draw. Like, the power of an eye-lid closing half-way, it just sells the moment and emotion so well.”

For him, comic books are dreams come true. It has the same power as filmmaking, but without the stress producers and budgets, he’s free to dream up whatever impossible scenarios he can.

Outside of The V-Card, Johnson is working with Calgary artists Peter Balkwill and Tank Standing Buffalo to create a comic version of their play Iinisikimm – which is about the buffalo returning to the wilds of Banff National Park.