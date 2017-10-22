Calgary woman dies in Saturday afternoon crash
The single-vehicle rollover happened east of Calgary according to Strathmore RCMP
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A 29-year-old Calgary woman is dead after a single vehicle rollover east of the city.
Strathmore RCMP say the crash happened around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Highway 1 near the intersection of Range Road 261.
The car was going east when it lost control and went off the highway into a ditch and rolled.
Police say there is no indication drugs or alcohol were a factor.
The victim's name will not be released.