Calgary woman dies in Saturday afternoon crash

The single-vehicle rollover happened east of Calgary according to Strathmore RCMP

The victim, a 29-year-old Calgary woman, died at the scene.

A 29-year-old Calgary woman is dead after a single vehicle rollover east of the city.

Strathmore RCMP say the crash happened around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Highway 1 near the intersection of Range Road 261.

The car was going east when it lost control and went off the highway into a ditch and rolled.

Police say there is no indication drugs or alcohol were a factor.

The victim's name will not be released.

