Alberta MLA apologizes for retweeting tweet comparing Charlottesville to school choice debate

An Alberta MLA is apologizing after she took heat on social media for retweeting a controversial tweet by SOS Alberta comparing the Charlottesville attack to the school choice debate.

Annie McKitrick is the member of the legislative assembly for Sherwood Park—and was recently named as the new parliamentary secretary for economic development for the province’s education ministry.

The retweet in question was of an August. 13, 2017 tweet from Support Our Students Alberta (SOS) that said the following:

“Charlottesville reaffirms for us why we cannot afford to segregate our children. Not by class, race, culture, religion or ability. If we separate our kids under the guise of choice we remove opportunities to celebrate diversity WITHIN schools.”

SOS then included a list of alternative programs available in Alberta that they allege “segregate students.” The list included science schools, sports schools, language schools, religious schools, arts schools and more.

Following McKitrick’s appointment to the education ministry, multiple people sent Metro her retweet, expressing concerns.

On Friday, McKitrick told Metro that any comparisons between what happened in Charlottesville and the choice offered in Alberta’s school system doesn’t reflect her view.

“I apologize if my retweet made it seem otherwise,” she said.

At the time, SOS told Metro that the events in Charlottesville created an opportunity for a dialogue about the importance of public education being inclusive to all children.

“There currently exists institutional and structural barriers for kids in Alberta schools,” she said, adding that they don’t believe schools create a racist society,” said SOS executive director Carolyn Blasetti.

“Our goal in linking conversations to recent events in the US was not to suggest these schools ‘create’ racism, but rather we need to proactively address all venues where barriers exist for students that can have the negative effect of dividing children along many lines.”

Education Minister David Eggen said he’s made it clear that he doesn’t condone SOS’s posts in question.

“Our education system supports the critical role parents play in their child’s education,” he said. “That includes supporting parents ability to choose the school they feel will best ensure their child’s success.”

Eggen went on to say that he knows from his conversations with McKitrick over the years that she strongly supports this view as well.

Larry Leach, chair of the Association for Responsive Trusteeship In Calgary Schools (ARTICS), said to him, McKitrick’s apology sounds like typical government talking points.

He said the fact that the retweet hasn’t been undone—despite negative media attention at the time of the tweet—says a lot about what she believes.